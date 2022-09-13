St. Louis County Council approves bill banning sex acts on county property

CLAYTON — An ordinance that would ban county employees from engaging in sex acts on county property was approved Tuesday by the St. Louis County Council.

The council's move follows the exit of Cal Harris, former chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page. Harris quit in late June after a sex video surfaced of him in his county office. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

The bill still needs Page's signature before it's final.

Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican representing parts of south-central St. Louis County, proposed the bill, and said it provides clear standards and discipline for elected and appointed officials.

A previous version of the bill called for a $1,000 fine or a year in the county jail. Fitch introduced a substitute bill last week scrapping the jail time.

It passed with four votes. Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy and Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas voted against the measure, and Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway was absent.

Politicians and political appointees are not bound by the standards of conduct that regular county workers have to follow. Regular county workers, called "merit" employees, must abide by a broad set of rules, according to St. Louis County Director of Administration Karen Aroesty. Those rules prohibit them from criminal conduct, or immoral or disgraceful behavior that reflects poorly on St. Louis County.