St. Louis County Council approves tax incentives for Chesterfield music and film production facility

The measure gained final approval Tuesday with six out of seven votes and no discussion from the council. Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, was absent from the meeting.

The council meeting Tuesday was expected to be the legislative body’s last regular session by web conference, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced government meetings online in late March 2020.

The council plans to resume its regular meetings next week in the council chambers at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton, under long-discussed plans by Council Chair Rita Days, D-1st District, and Harder, vice chair. The officials have said that meetings should resume in-person, as COVID-19 cases declined and more people are vaccinated.

Masks and social distancing will be required, under guidance from public health officials.

The council has also updated technology in the chambers to allow people to connect to the meetings virtually at home. Members of the public who can’t find space in the chambers can watch proceedings on television screens recently installed just outside the room.

Over the past year, the council allowed members of the public to submit, from midnight to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, written statements up to 400 words to provide public access to meetings.