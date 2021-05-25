St. Louis County Council approves tax incentives for Chesterfield music and film production facility

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday approved millions in tax incentives sought by the region’s economic development agency for a planned music and film production facility in Chesterfield.
The measure, sponsored by Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, approves the issuance of at least $88 million to as much as $130 million in Chapter 100 industrial development revenue bonds to finance the project at 950 Spirit of St. Louis Boulevard.
Gateway Studios LLC plans to build a four-studio campus on a 32-acre site, just north of the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, for entertainers to design, manufacture, engineer, record and distribute content, according to the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.
The project would create 106 full-time jobs by 2023 with an average salary of $74,764, the Partnership says.
The company would get the equivalent of a 50% abatement on property taxes over 10 years and sales tax exemptions on construction materials and the purchase of personal property.
The Partnership said the St. Louis region competed with Nashville, Tennessee, and the state of Georgia for the project, and asked the county to approve the incentives. County Executive Sam Page wrote to Harder, whose district includes Chesterfield, and asked him to carry the legislation.
The measure gained final approval Tuesday with six out of seven votes and no discussion from the council. Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, was absent from the meeting.
The council meeting Tuesday was expected to be the legislative body’s last regular session by web conference, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced government meetings online in late March 2020.
The council plans to resume its regular meetings next week in the council chambers at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton, under long-discussed plans by Council Chair Rita Days, D-1st District, and Harder, vice chair. The officials have said that meetings should resume in-person, as COVID-19 cases declined and more people are vaccinated.
Masks and social distancing will be required, under guidance from public health officials.
The council has also updated technology in the chambers to allow people to connect to the meetings virtually at home. Members of the public who can’t find space in the chambers can watch proceedings on television screens recently installed just outside the room.
Over the past year, the council allowed members of the public to submit, from midnight to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, written statements up to 400 words to provide public access to meetings.
But in October, the council spent days reading nearly 800 emails from a deluge of about 2,230 emailed comments. The comments were related to a debate over control of COVID-19 public health orders.
The council then required people to call in by telephone and read public comments aloud, but council members and residents have complained about technical errors that have interrupted meetings.
Days said Tuesday that the public can sign up to speak in person between 6 p.m., when the chambers open, and 6:28 p.m. But emailed comments will also be accepted.
Detailed instructions, Days said, will be included in the council meeting agenda.
Steph Kukuljan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.