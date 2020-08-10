St. Louis County Council Democrats eyeing sales tax for early childhood education

Clancy helped create WEPOWER's Playbook, which outlines the strategy for procuring public and private financing for early education. Among the effort's most high profile backers is Maxine Clark, CEO of the Clark-Fox Family Foundation and founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Ready By Five built its request on findings by For the Sake of All, a project at Washington University now known as Health Equity Works that identified a lack of quality early childhood education as a leading indicator of health disparities between white and black residents of the St. Louis area. And it points to the work of the Ferguson Commission, which prioritized early childhood education as one of its calls to action after the unrest in 2014 and 2015.

The initiative appeared to have enough support on the County Council to get to the ballot. Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, and Rita Days, D-1st District, are cosponsoring the legislation. The fourth Democrat, Rochelle Walton Gray, D-4th District, also said Monday she supports it.