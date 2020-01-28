St. Louis County Council Democrats won't honor anti-abortion marchers, angering Republicans

CLAYTON — A spirit of bipartisan goodwill long shared by members of the St. Louis County Council during its battles with former County Executive Steve Stenger is suddenly hard to find, with the body at odds Tuesday over an issue it doesn’t even regulate: abortion.

Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, asked the council Tuesday to pass a nonbinding resolution recognizing the significance of the National March for Life and “honoring the work of pro-life community in their life affirming mission.”

It failed after the three Republicans voted yes and the four Democrats no.

“That bridge that we built in order to show solidarity likely was burned down tonight,” Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said, suggesting the Democrats should have supported their colleagues’ position even if they didn’t agree with it.

Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said no one talked to her about the matter before the meeting and she didn’t know it was so important to the Republicans. “I could not support this resolution because I fundamentally disagree with the premises of that, and that’s a right that I reserve,” she said.