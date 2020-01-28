St. Louis County Council Democrats won't honor anti-abortion marchers, angering Republicans

CLAYTON — A spirit of bipartisan goodwill long shared by members of the St. Louis County Council during its battles with former County Executive Steve Stenger is suddenly hard to find, with the body at odds Tuesday over an issue it doesn’t even regulate: abortion.
Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, asked the council Tuesday to pass a nonbinding resolution recognizing the significance of the National March for Life and “honoring the work of pro-life community in their life affirming mission.”
It failed after the three Republicans voted yes and the four Democrats no.
“That bridge that we built in order to show solidarity likely was burned down tonight,” Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said, suggesting the Democrats should have supported their colleagues’ position even if they didn’t agree with it.
Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said no one talked to her about the matter before the meeting and she didn’t know it was so important to the Republicans. “I could not support this resolution because I fundamentally disagree with the premises of that, and that’s a right that I reserve,” she said.
The rare frost deepened when Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, asked Clancy whether she planned to honor his request last week to schedule a hearing into the county's use of revenue from the Proposition P public safety tax.
Clancy responded that based on what she learned earlier this week in a meeting with county budget director Paul Kreidler, she didn't think the council needed to look deeper.
"I leave it up to each of you to decide how you want to have a conversation with him," she said.
But Harder made a motion to schedule a hearing, Fitch seconded, and Clancy cast the lone no in a voice vote. "Motion carries," she said.