St. Louis County Council discusses priorities for spending stimulus money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Council identified broad categories to target with the $193 million in federal stimulus money coming through the American Rescue Plan.

The council met in a hybrid online-in person session with a facilitator for more than three hours Saturday for initial discussions on where the money should be spent. In the end, 11 categories were identified. Council members were asked to narrow the list to five, but no formal vote was taken and the tally of their preferences was not reported.

The categories included housing stabilization, economic development, public health, food insecurity, safe neighborhoods, small business relief, the digital divide, infrastructure, public safety, a Covid emergency fund and program management.

The categories are broad. For example, housing stabilization could include money for demolishing abandoned buildings, helping pay for repairs so residents can stay in their homes, rent assistance or help with landlord-tenant disputes. Economic development could include child care and job training.

The Covid emergency fund would be used to avoid tax increases, said Mark Harder, R-7th District. The program management fund would be used to pay the costs of administering the federal money.

The county will have three years to use the money. Local governments are prohibited from using the money for pension obligations or tax cuts. Other requirements are expected by mid-May from the Treasury Department.