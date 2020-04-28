St. Louis County Council gives Page administration full power to spend $173.5 million

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to authorize the administration of County Executive Sam Page to spend $173.5 million in federal relief funds without further council approval.

The vote was along party lines, with four Democratic councilwomen in favor, and three Republican councilmen opposed.

The measure has been hotly contested for two weeks. The Republicans had insisted the council maintain legislative oversight over the spending and said the Democrats were acting for political reasons to secure full control of the money for Page.

But the Democrats have said the administration needs ultimate flexibility in spending relief funds and that using the council’s normal appropriation process would be “unconscionable.”

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, said her colleagues across the dais were "thumbing their nose" at participating in a special council committee to provide oversight.

In a statement read into the council's minutes, Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, said Page has tough fight in the August Democratic primary for county executive and "wants sole control over $173 million of your tax dollars. Trust him. Nothing to see here."