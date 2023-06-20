CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Council member wants the public to be able to express its opinion at council meetings before members vote on pending issues, a move that would reverse the current rule that makes speakers wait until the end of the meeting.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated south St. Louis County, introduced legislation Tuesday that proposes having two public forums: one at the beginning of the meeting for people who want to talk about current county business, and one at the end for people who want to talk about an unrelated topic.

The public forum moved from the beginning to the end of meetings after Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated north St. Louis County, proposed the change in January. A majority of council members supported the change. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum had deteriorated into a jumble of comments that council members deemed often irrelevant and sometimes offensive.

Trakas was the only council member to vote against the change. In February, he introduced a bill to move public forum back to the beginning of the meeting. It failed 4-3.