St. Louis County Council narrowly approves bills limiting Page authority for emergency orders

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council on Monday ended four days of public comment and voted to approve two bills limiting the power of County Executive Sam Page and the health department.
The split 4-3 vote followed a heated exchange between Democrat Rita Days, who joined Republicans Tim Fitch, Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas in approving the bills over opposition from council Democrats.
The same backed a motion by Fitch to end public comment and move to a vote.
The group, critics of Page’s administration, have said the bills are not aimed at reversing current public health orders but at checking Page’s power.
“It is not about masks, it is not about social distancing, it about collusion and collaborating with your legislative branch of government,” Days said.
Council Chair Lisa Clancy and Democrats Rochelle Walton Gray and Kelli Dunaway said the bills would politicize decisions recommended by health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19, regardless of intent.
Clancy pointed out that the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, which is comprised of the region’s major hospital systems, have called on the council to reject the bills.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers the St. Louis County NAACP, the AARP of Missouri, and the Missouri Chapter of National Education Association also called on the council to reject the bills.
“I call on my colleagues to put public health ahead of politics and vote no on these bills,” Clancy said before the final vote.
This is a developing report. Please check back for updates.
