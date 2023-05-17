CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council narrowly passed a controversial bill that largely bars people from being in roadways.

Joggers, walkers, people with disabilities and community groups all complained the bill would unfairly target them.

Still, it passed 4-3 with Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated north St. Louis County, casting the deciding vote.

"This bill isn't perfect," Webb said. "But it's to be preventative, to keep another fatality from happening."

The measure proposed by Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated South County, bars standing, sitting, walking or otherwise moving along roadways in St. Louis County where sidewalks are available.

People could be ticketed for violating the rule, and it would apply throughout the county unless a municipality has a stricter rule in place.

Trakas said the bill is a public safety measure that doesn't target anyone. But Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood, said the bill will unfairly impact homeless people.

"This is touted as being neutral, but all of us know is really is about panhandling," Clancy said.

Robyn Wallen, transportation committee chairperson for the Missouri Council of the Blind, said her agency worries about how the bill impacts people with disabilities. Sidewalks are inconsistent and people often need to use the roadway.

The bill goes to County Executive Sam Page for his signature.