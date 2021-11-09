St. Louis County Council plans hearing over Spire's pipeline warning

“The risk is there, the risk is real. We do hope that FERC will issue the temporary certificate, but we do not know at this point in time if they will or when they will.”

Clancy criticized the decision to send the email, saying it "caused a lot of fear in the community." A Spire associate had assured her that FERC was likely to approve the bill's operation through the winter, she said.

"This feels a little bit like a manufactured catastrophe," said Clancy, who also raised environmental concerns about the pipeline.

Council Chair Rita Heard Days, D-5th District, joined her, saying she would schedule a hearing with Spire and others.

"When we’re dealing with these pipelines, regardless of how state of the art they are, there have been major issues," she said. "Environmentally this is probably not the best way to go, but we are here and we do have this and we need to make it right.”

Several people during the council's public comment period also questioned Spire's email and urged the members to dig into the issue.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a pastor and local civil rights activist, said Spire was "two to three months too late."