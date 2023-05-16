CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to reverse a rule barring some gas stations from selling tobacco within 1,000 feet of a school or day care.

The 2019 rule aimed to gradually phase out tobacco retailers near schools by eliminating tobacco sales licenses as a business changes hands. But gas station owners complained their businesses are not as valuable without a tobacco license.

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, introduced the bill, which passed 4-3.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas, of unincorporated South County, strongly opposed the bill, which he said served the interest of the fuel and tobacco industry rather than children's health.

"I'm sick and tired of the way money interests run the show around here," Trakas said.

Webb said she wants to support small business and also pursue new solutions with the public health department that would prevent tobacco sales to minors.

The bill goes to County Executive Sam Page for his signature.

There are 757 businesses in St. Louis County licensed to sell tobacco. Of those, 164 are located within 1,000 feet of a school and still licensed to sell tobacco because they were granted exceptions. And of those still licensed, the health department has cited 32 for selling tobacco to underage kids this year, according to public health director Dr. Kanika Cunningham. It has been illegal to sell tobacco to people younger than 21 in St. Louis County since 2016.