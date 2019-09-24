CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council hit the brakes Tuesday on a measure to ban vendors from contacting county officials during a competitive bidding process after hearing from an area contractors’ association that urged caution.
County Executive Sam Page had asked the council to enact a “cone of silence” ordinance to safeguard the integrity and transparency of the county procurement and contracting process. Page said it would shield county workers from being subjected to undue influence and prevent unfair advantages during the process.
But Chris Davis, government affairs director for SITE Improvement Association, while praising the council’s intent to reduce corruption in county government, told the council Tuesday that a “cone of silence” might lead to confusion.
“We must ensure that bidders are able to fully understand the complex requirements and specifications of a project in order to safely and effectively perform the services for the benefit of the taxpayers,” he said.
“Simply stated, a quick phone call can clarify significant confusion,” he added.
The council had been scheduled to vote on advancing the measure, but after Davis’ comments, Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, asked the council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, to table the issue to provide more time to study SITE’s concerns.
The proposal was another response from county officials to revelations that County Executive Steve Stenger, his chief of staff Bill Miller and others conspired to steer contracts to Stenger campaign donors and that Stenger threatened employees who did not participate in his schemes.
Under the legislation requested by Page, vendors who violated the ban would risk having their bids counted as nonresponsive, and county employees who violated the ban would be subject to discipline or dismissal.
NEW OFFICIAL
Page announced Tuesday that he had appointed Tod A. Martin, former deputy chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, as the county’s director of administration. He will serve as acting director until the County Council votes on his confirmation. His annual salary was set at $129,064.
The director of administration coordinates daily operations in the county government. Under Stenger, it was director of administration Pamela Reitz who stood up to block Stenger’s plot to direct a fraudulent contract to one of his donors.
Page said Martin had managed a diverse, professional staff spread across six offices, led constituent services and outreach in Missouri and participated in key decisions. He praised Martin, who has a doctorate in neural sciences from Washington University, as a “sharp, intelligent leader.”
While a news release from Page said the council was expected to confirm Martin, Fitch said he was concerned about the eight years Martin spent working on local and national political campaigns before joining McCaskill’s team.
“I thought we were trying to get away from political appointees and have professionals in county government,” Fitch said.
BI-STATE BUDGET
In a meeting at which several key measures were tabled, the council also put on hold a vote to advance an ordinance that would hold back half of the $164.3 million requested by Bi-State Development to operate the Metro Transit District.
Page and the council have held up Bi-State to scrutiny this year, expressing concern at a 4.5% increase from last year’s contribution to the system during a time when they said the county is absorbing the bulk of Metro’s service cuts. A consultant running the transit system’s security overhaul told the council earlier this month that Bi-State was making slow progress toward a safer system.
Page last week proposed withholding $2.4 million from Bi-State to pay for increased patrols on MetroLink by St. Louis County Police.
Page said Tuesday night: “This agency has seen its ridership drop by 25% over the past five years. Without a comprehensive public safety plan in place, I am afraid that MetroLink is in danger of derailing. That would be devastating to our region.”
