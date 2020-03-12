St. Louis County Council studying how to do its business during a pandemic

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said Thursday the council is studying how it can legally conduct its business if the public has to be excluded from its meetings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the council she also tweeted, Clancy said the council will not hold committee hearings until further notice and is working on plans for its weekly meetings.

The council is on recess next week; its next regular meeting is scheduled for March 24. The meetings are streamed live and archived on YouTube. Depending on the week, they can be well attended and raucous, with dozens of speakers using their allotted three minutes to praise, lambaste, ridicule or implore their county leaders.

In a letter to the council, Clancy said she was working with the county counselor’s office and administrative director to evaluate contingency plans to “allow the Council to continue to conduct essential business during this time while also implementing public health best practices.”

She said the body had to stay “nimble” to “appropriate resources or enact new policies as the pandemic continues to develop.”

She said the state’s open public meetings law — which guarantees the public’s right to attend and record meetings — the county charter and ordinances and the county’s “technological capacity” were all considerations.

