You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis County Council studying how to do its business during a pandemic
0 comments

St. Louis County Council studying how to do its business during a pandemic

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Lisa Clancy

Lisa Clancy is sworn in as councilwoman by Judge Susan E. Block during the inauguration ceremony for St. Louis County elected leaders at Memorial Plaza outside of the St. Louis County Police Department in Clayton on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Clancy, who was selected chairwoman in January 2020, said on March 12, 2020, the council must study how to conduct its business if the public can't attend its meetings because of the coronavirus. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, .

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said Thursday the council is studying how it can legally conduct its business if the public has to be excluded from its meetings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the council she also tweeted, Clancy said the council will not hold committee hearings until further notice and is working on plans for its weekly meetings.

The council is on recess next week; its next regular meeting is scheduled for March 24. The meetings are streamed live and archived on YouTube. Depending on the week, they can be well attended and raucous, with dozens of speakers using their allotted three minutes to praise, lambaste, ridicule or implore their county leaders.

In a letter to the council, Clancy said she was working with the county counselor’s office and administrative director to evaluate contingency plans to “allow the Council to continue to conduct essential business during this time while also implementing public health best practices.”

She said the body had to stay “nimble” to “appropriate resources or enact new policies as the pandemic continues to develop.”

She said the state’s open public meetings law — which guarantees the public’s right to attend and record meetings — the county charter and ordinances and the county’s “technological capacity” were all considerations.

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports