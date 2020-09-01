St. Louis County Council tables vote on law firm for discrimination case

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council did not vote on a request Tuesday to extend an agreement with the Lewis Rice law firm.
County Counselor Beth Orwick had asked the council to extend the agreement with the law firm so that it could represent the county in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought by Lt. Col. Troy Doyle.
Orwick’s request did not set a limit for the cost, only that it would be no more than “reasonably necessary.”
On Tuesday, Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, tabled the matter without a vote. Moments later, Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, tweeted that the council didn’t have the votes to pass it this time.
Lewis Rice, which has been paid $421,257 over the past year, represented the county in a workplace discrimination lawsuit by a gay police sergeant. In May, the council voted 5-2 to hire the firm for legal work related to the pandemic. The two dissenters, Fitch and Councilwoman Rita Days, D-1st District, said they didn’t agree with hiring outside lawyers for work the county could do in-house.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.