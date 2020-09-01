St. Louis County Council tables vote on law firm for discrimination case

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council did not vote on a request Tuesday to extend an agreement with the Lewis Rice law firm.

Orwick’s request did not set a limit for the cost, only that it would be no more than “reasonably necessary.”

On Tuesday, Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, tabled the matter without a vote. Moments later, Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, tweeted that the council didn’t have the votes to pass it this time.

Lewis Rice, which has been paid $421,257 over the past year, represented the county in a workplace discrimination lawsuit by a gay police sergeant. In May, the council voted 5-2 to hire the firm for legal work related to the pandemic. The two dissenters, Fitch and Councilwoman Rita Days, D-1st District, said they didn’t agree with hiring outside lawyers for work the county could do in-house.

