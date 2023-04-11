CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members are expected to decide Tuesday night on whether to require the county's legal department to get council approval before hiring outside attorneys.

Since January 2021, the county counselor's office has been able to hire outside legal help without approval from the county's legislative body thanks to a pandemic-era emergency rule. The practice came under criticism from opponents of the county's COVID-19 prevention policies, but county attorneys say it has strengthened their ability to fight legal battles that can end in costly settlements.

Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock is seeking to reverse the rule. He says because elected officials have declared an end to pandemic emergency declarations, it's time to scrap the exception for the county counselor's office.

In late March, Hancock proposed a bill that would require an ordinance for the counselor's office to hire outside help. An ordinance can take weeks or even months to pass, potentially hampering the office's agility in defending the county, said Beth Orwick, former county counselor and current chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page.

Councilman Ernie Trakas proposed a compromise this week that would require only an order to approve hiring outside attorneys. Orders can be passed with a voice vote and can be completed within a few weeks.

The council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.