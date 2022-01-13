 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County Council to move meetings online amid COVID-19 surge
CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will stop meeting in person and conduct meetings by teleconference, starting with its next meeting Tuesday. 

Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who organizes and leads meetings of the seven-member legislative body, sent an email Thursday to council members notifying them of the change, which will last at least three weeks. 

The council had recently discussed the move, which was recommended by the Department of Public Health as a means to limit gatherings and exposure to the coronavirus amid record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 

“After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public, it is best that we conduct virtual meetings,” Days said in a public letter Thursday. 

“I will revaluate the decision in three weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward. Please bear with us as we deal with this pandemic in a manner that is safe for all involved as well as maintain the transparency of St. Louis County Government.” 

The council has held in-person meetings in council chambers in Clayton since June; the council had met virtually since late March 2020, shortly after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the region.

At the time, the council held a special meeting to consider the question and voted unanimously to move meetings online immediately. The council also amended its rules allowing council members to participate in meetings remotely and to allow residents to submit written public comments to be read into the record. 

The council eventually upgraded its technology to allow residents to call into meetings and give comment during public forum.  

Council meetings are broadcast live on BoxCast

