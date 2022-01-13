St. Louis County Council to move meetings online amid COVID-19 surge

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will stop meeting in person and conduct meetings by teleconference, starting with its next meeting Tuesday.

Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who organizes and leads meetings of the seven-member legislative body, sent an email Thursday to council members notifying them of the change, which will last at least three weeks.

The council had recently discussed the move, which was recommended by the Department of Public Health as a means to limit gatherings and exposure to the coronavirus amid record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public, it is best that we conduct virtual meetings,” Days said in a public letter Thursday.

“I will revaluate the decision in three weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward. Please bear with us as we deal with this pandemic in a manner that is safe for all involved as well as maintain the transparency of St. Louis County Government.”