St. Louis County Council to take up ‘vagrancy’ ordinance

Fernandez’s lawyer, Bevis Schock, said, “It’s clear that people in the county don’t like homeless people hanging around in front of businesses and engaging in aggressive behavior, and that’s what people want to stop. And that’s within their right to stop that aggressive begging and blocking entrances. But what they can’t do is stop a guy from standing on the sidewalk with a sign.”

Fernandez is also asking Limbaugh to block the county from enforcing two other ordinances used by police to cite him: one that restricts pedestrians from soliciting rides, employment or charitable contributions from people in cars and another that regulates the county’s licensing of solicitors. Limbaugh has not yet ruled on the request.

The county’s lawyers have argued those ordinances are constitutional, and have not asked the council to make any changes to those. And those are not at issue at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Trakas said he does not think his proposed changes are unconstitutional, and he criticized the council’s vote last week not to adopt them.

Clancy said Monday that she doesn’t think Trakas’ proposed restriction on aggressive panhandling is necessary because there are already laws against harassing and assaulting people.