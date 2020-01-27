St. Louis County Council to take up ‘vagrancy’ ordinance

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council is weighing changes to an ordinance that bans “vagrancy” amid a federal lawsuit by a homeless man alleging that some of the laws the county uses to crack down on panhandling are unconstitutional.
The county’s code, in effect in unincorporated areas since 1965, requires simply that a person “shall not be a vagrant.”
Using archaic language, it defines a vagrant as a person “without visible means of support” who may be loitering around “houses of ill-fame, gambling houses or places where liquor is sold or drunk,” a person who uses gambling devices, uses “any trick or device” to obtain money or “who shall be engaged in any unlawful calling.”
A judge presiding over the federal lawsuit last fall temporarily blocked the county from enforcing the vagrancy ordinance. Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said the county’s legal staff recommended the council repeal it.
But the council is split about how to move forward.
While Clancy proposed a bill to repeal the ordinance outright, a version by Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, would still empower police to ticket aggressive panhandlers who would cause “a reasonable person to fear bodily harm.”
The council voted 4-3 last week along party lines not to take up Trakas’ bill. But it has scheduled “a committee of the whole” meeting — a meeting of all council members — for Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. It also posted notice that it may exclude the public from its discussion because it pertains to a legal action, lawsuit or privileged communication with the county’s lawyers.
Robert Fernandez sued the county in June in U.S. District Court, claiming that the county police have issued 39 tickets to him for violation of the vagrancy ordinance and two others that regulate solicitation. Fernandez, who is in his 40s, begs for money at certain major intersections in St. Louis County, often in the median at the exit from northbound Interstate 55 to northbound Lindbergh Boulevard.
His cardboard sign reads: “Homeless. Anything Helps. God Bless” and includes a Christian cross. In a a sworn statement, Fernandez said he begs for money to support his female companion “who is disabled and who depends solely on me for assistance with her day-to-day living.”
He says that he begs passively by smiling and carrying his sign, only approaching motorists who indicate by word or gesture they will give him something. And he has twice obtained solicitors licenses, although he continued to solicit after they had expired.
Fernandez claims the county is citing and prosecuting him to restrict his speech “all because he is a homeless person engaged in the expressive speech and expressive conduct of begging for money,” the suit says. He is asking the court to strike down the ordinances and award him damages for malicious prosecution.
The case is set for trial in April. U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. in October granted a preliminary injunction against the county from enforcing the vagrancy ordinance.
Fernandez’s lawyer, Bevis Schock, said, “It’s clear that people in the county don’t like homeless people hanging around in front of businesses and engaging in aggressive behavior, and that’s what people want to stop. And that’s within their right to stop that aggressive begging and blocking entrances. But what they can’t do is stop a guy from standing on the sidewalk with a sign.”
Fernandez is also asking Limbaugh to block the county from enforcing two other ordinances used by police to cite him: one that restricts pedestrians from soliciting rides, employment or charitable contributions from people in cars and another that regulates the county’s licensing of solicitors. Limbaugh has not yet ruled on the request.
The county’s lawyers have argued those ordinances are constitutional, and have not asked the council to make any changes to those. And those are not at issue at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Trakas said he does not think his proposed changes are unconstitutional, and he criticized the council’s vote last week not to adopt them.
Clancy said Monday that she doesn’t think Trakas’ proposed restriction on aggressive panhandling is necessary because there are already laws against harassing and assaulting people.
Allowing police to decide case by case when a reasonable person feels threatened, she said, “allows for lots of implicit biases to take shape.”
And she said people begging for money may be in crises and need help.
“I’m open to the discussion and dialogue,” she said. “But I’m not going to support anything that criminalizes people in poverty.”