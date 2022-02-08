St. Louis County Council votes 2-3 against appointment of Charlie Dooley to Dome authority

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday declined by a vote of 2-3 to confirm the appointment of former County Executive Charlie Dooley to the regional board that oversees the Dome at America’s Center.

Voting against Dooley’s appointment to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority were Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, D-4th District.

Supporting Dooley were Council Chair Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, and Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, were absent Tuesday.

The vote was an unusual rebuff to a longtime county leader as well as the current county executive who appointed him.

Dooley, a former mayor of Northwoods, in 1994 became the first African American elected to the Council County; in 2003, he was appointed county executive after the death of George “Buzz” Westfall, becoming the first African American to serve in that post. He was elected to the post in 2004, then reelected in 2006 and 2010.

Dooley’s opponents alleged he would simply serve as rubber stamp for Page on the board, which is negotiating with the county and city of St. Louis on how to divvy up about $500 million from the recent court settlement reached in November over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

Dooley, in an interview after the vote, said that’s simply how political appointments work, he said.

“I am appointed by the county executive and I am that person’s representative on that board,” he said.

The vote followed an eight-minute hearing hours earlier in which Fitch and Webb were the only council members to question Dooley.

Fitch demanded to know, if council members and Page had a “difference of opinion” on a matter before the board, how Dooley would decide to act?

“Is it Charlie Dooley deciding independently? Or is it Charlie Dooley deciding based on what he is told to do by the county executive?” Fitch asked.

Ultimately, Dooley said, “If there is a difference of opinion, I represent the county executive on the board.”

Dooley was one of two Page appointees to fill vacant county seats on the 11-member board. The county and city each have three appointments to the board, and the governor five appointees.

The council voted 5-0 to approve Page’s other appointee Amy Fisher, a business executive with a recruiting agency, to the sports authority board, filling a second of three county seats.

During the earlier committee hearing, Fitch had also asked Fisher whether she would make decisions “based on what the county executive tells you to do.”

Fisher said she would have “discussions” if they “were not aligned.”

“I want to bring my input to the table and hear all sides,” she said.

Fitch insisted: “Charlie Dooley said he’ll do what the county executive tells him to do. Do you feel the same way?”

“No,” Fisher said.

A third county slot on the panel is currently filled by Alexander Kuehling, who was appointed by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Kuehling is serving a term that expires in May 2022.

It was not immediately clear whether the council vote against Dooley’s confirmation was binding. Dooley has already taken his seat at board meetings since Page appointed him in mid-December. Dooley said in an interview he would wait for direction from Page.

Page’s administration has kept on other political appointees who weren’t confirmed by the council in “acting” roles, including Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of public health.

Under questioning from Fitch, Page and County Counselor Beth Orwick said they wanted to review county ordinances governing the board before responding.

“I’m sorry I don’t have an answer to your question tonight but I will wait for the County Council’s opinion on this particular appointing authority” Page said.

But in his response, Page also made a brief remark bringing up old public conflicts between Fitch, county police chief from 2008 to 2014, and Dooley, who was executive from 2003 to 2015.

Dooley was defeated in the 2014 Democratic primary by then-Councilman Steve Stenger. Fitch at the time had joined then-County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch in accusing Dooley of corruption and calling for the FBI to investigate his administration.

In 2013, Fitch called for an investigation into a county crime lab contract awarded to the former chairman of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. The U.S. Attorney’s office found no wrongdoing, and Dooley has said that investigation cost him the election. Stenger, who had accused Dooley of corruption, resigned in 2019 amid a federal pay-to-play sting; he was sentenced in August 2019 to nearly four years in prison, but was released in June 2021.

On Tuesday, Page led his response by saying he was “aware of (Fitch’s) longstanding history with Mr. Dooley.”

“That’s very good,” Fitch responded. “Would you like to explain to me what it is, because it sounded negative?”

Page said he was “sorry (Fitch) felt that way. I did not mean for it to be negative.”

The vote also saw Webb and Days, two Black councilwomen representing majority-Black north St. Louis County districts, split over whether to confirm Dooley.

Webb said she blamed Dooley for the blighted Jamestown Mall in her district, alleging that he failed as county executive to take action to prevent the mall from closing in 2014.

“I am disheartened because Jamestown Mall 11 years later is still in my lap,” Webb said.

Webb, who joined the council in 2021, also said Tuesday that she doubted Dooley would make north St. Louis County “a priority” in making decisions over the Rams settlement money.

First opened in 1973, Jamestown Mall suffered as newer malls opened closer to the region’s interstate highways. After it closed in 2014, it became a nuisance that attracted vermin and stray dogs and riled neighbors in adjacent subdivisions.

County officials have long struggled to redevelop the mall. There were plans to turn the mall into a logistics park last year that would have seen the developer pay to tear down the dilapidated facility, which has caught fire and flooded since it was shuttered.

But the proposal was scrapped after Webb announced her opposition, saying she had heard “overwhelming” community support for a public community center or similar development. Since then, county officials have said there is no money to pay for roughly $5 million in costs to take down the site.

In an interview, Dooley declined comment on Webb’s allegations.

“That’s her opinion,” he said.

Days did not participate in council discussion before the vote and did not comment on Webb’s accusations against Dooley.

