St. Louis County Council votes no confidence in county attorney after leadership dispute

Clancy said Fitch was targeting Orwick simply because he disagreed with her office politically.

“The laundry list of grievances that Mr. Fitch has in this resolution includes clearly political fights that he has spearheaded over the last year,” Clancy said. “Some may be unhappy with (Orwick’s) advice, but that does not make her biased, nor does it make her action political.”

The leadership fight stemmed from a Jan. 5 meeting where Clancy and Trakas were elected chair and vice chair behind Gray’s votes.

Days, Harder and Fitch argued that Gray’s four-year term should have ended Jan. 1 and that her votes after that date were illegal.

But Gray and her council allies, relying on Orwick’s opinion, argued that Gray could continue to represent District 4 until Webb was sworn in on Jan. 12. A charter change, approved by voters in August, moved the start of county officeholders’ terms to the second Tuesday in January after the general election; before the change, those terms began on Jan. 1.

Albus, appointed to the bench last year by Gov. Mike Parson, ruled that Gray’s hold on the District 4 seat legally ended on Jan. 4 when Webb, in an effort to block Gray from voting for new council leaders, privately swore an oath of office and presented it to the county.