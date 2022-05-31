St. Louis County Democratic townships hosting candidate forum Thursday

OLIVETTE — Two St. Louis County Democrats challenging incumbents in the Aug. 2 will appear at a public forum here Thursday evening hosted by local Democratic townships.

The event at 6:30 p.m. at Deer Creek Park will include Jane Dueker, a longtime lobbyist and police union attorney running for county executive, and Terry Wilson, a Jennings Councilman running for the 1st District seat on the County Council.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is running for reelection, will send a campaign representative, a campaign spokesman said.

Councilwoman Rita Days, D-1st District, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The forum, at the park shelter at 3200 North Laclede Station Road, is hosted by the Hadley, Clayton, University and Jefferson Democratic townships.

The townships encompass a part of mid-county that includes Webster Groves, Ladue, Maplewood, Clayton, University City, Vinita Park and Pagedale.

