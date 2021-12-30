St. Louis County directs residents to go online for property tax receipts

CLAYTON — Doug Bachman had been used to the convenience of getting his annual property tax payment receipt from St. Louis County in the mail.
So he was surprised to find his 2021 tax bill included a yellow paper notice: St. Louis County taxpayers who want a paper receipt of their 2021 property tax payment have to request one in-person or print the receipt at home.
“It’s a major shift to what they’ve done before, so I’m not sure many people are aware,” said Bachman, 67, of unincorporated south St. Louis County. “Not everybody has the ability to get online and print one out.”
The same yellow slip was included in all 2021 county property tax bills, county spokesman Doug Moore said.
The county opted not to automatically mail out tax receipts this year as a way to cut costs, projecting an estimated $250,000 in savings, he said.
But Moore said the change was also in part because the Missouri Department of Revenue does not require paper receipts to obtain vehicle license plates.
Local license offices also accept digital, photocopies and faxed copies of property tax receipts. And motorists in 71 counties, including St. Louis County, are allowed to renew their license plates online because the counties provide the DMV electronic proof of property tax statements.
Moore said the county also had posted on social media and online that it no longer would mail property tax receipts, and added directions for obtaining a receipt on the county’s Collector of Revenue webpage at revenue.stlouisco.com/Collection/PayTaxes.
The webpage includes an online portal where taxpayers can look up their bills, pay their personal taxes and print tax receipts. A video instructs residents how to pay.
Receipts for tax bills paid online through the county website will be available two days later.
Taxpayers can otherwise obtain a paper copy of their receipt for $1 at county headquarters in the Lawrence K. Roos Building at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton, or at satellite offices at 715 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann or 4546 Lemay Ferry Road in unincorporated south St. Louis County.
Later Wednesday, Moore emailed to say residents can call 314-615-5000 to request a receipt by mail. And the county’s main webpage also includes a link to print tax receipts.
The city of St. Louis, St. Charles County and Jefferson County are continuing to mail out all property tax payment receipts, and offer duplicates or digital copies online and by request.
Bachman said he initially had questioned why the county wouldn’t continue mailing out tax receipts rather than asking residents to visit offices to obtain one.
Told about the ability to renew plates without a paper or digital copy, he said he felt all of that information could be better publicized.
“That makes me feel more comfortable, but I don’t know that was ever communicated in that little yellow slip,” he said. “I think that needs to be publicized so people know it.”