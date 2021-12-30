St. Louis County directs residents to go online for property tax receipts

CLAYTON — Doug Bachman had been used to the convenience of getting his annual property tax payment receipt from St. Louis County in the mail.

So he was surprised to find his 2021 tax bill included a yellow paper notice: St. Louis County taxpayers who want a paper receipt of their 2021 property tax payment have to request one in-person or print the receipt at home.

“It’s a major shift to what they’ve done before, so I’m not sure many people are aware,” said Bachman, 67, of unincorporated south St. Louis County. “Not everybody has the ability to get online and print one out.”

The same yellow slip was included in all 2021 county property tax bills, county spokesman Doug Moore said.

The county opted not to automatically mail out tax receipts this year as a way to cut costs, projecting an estimated $250,000 in savings, he said.

But Moore said the change was also in part because the Missouri Department of Revenue does not require paper receipts to obtain vehicle license plates.