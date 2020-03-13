You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis County Elections Commission asking for 3-week delay for municipal election
0 comments

St. Louis County Elections Commission asking for 3-week delay for municipal election

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

ST. ANN — The St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners announced Friday it will seek permission to postpone the April 7 election until April 28, and add a mail-in ballot option.

The board will seek permission from the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Division.

If the appeals court denies the mail-in vote option, the board will ask the election be delayed until the August primary election.

Friday's request from the board follows County Executive Sam Page's decision to declare a State of Emergency, restricting county events to 250 people or less.

The Board is responsible for all public elections, voter registration and voter record maintenance in St. Louis County. 

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports