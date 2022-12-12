St. Louis County expected to finalize next year's budget Tuesday

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council is expected on Tuesday to finalize a budget for next year that includes cuts to hundreds of vacant positions in county government.

Council Chair Rita Heard Days, a Democrat from Bel-Nor, said she hasn't heard any opposition to the budget bills.

If a majority of the seven council members vote for the bills, which cut 375 vacancies, or three-quarters of county government openings, and 24 new jobs, the budget will go to County Executive Sam Page for his signature. Page is expected to approve the bills, spokesman Doug Moore said.

Still, the cuts will do little to solve the county's budget woes. "We need to be looking at the programs and services we offer, and if we think we're spending too much, we need to reduce or eliminate services," said budget Director Paul Kreidler.

Starting in January, council members will hold monthly meeting with the county executive and his administration to develop a plan for addressing the remaining deficit.