St. Louis County health department's deputy director leaving at end of month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Deputy Director Spring Schmidt will leave the St. Louis County Department of Public Health at the end of December.

Schmidt, who previously served as the department's interim co-director, has been named the executive director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, the health department announced Wednesday.

She'll also serve the same role at St. Louis University's Office of Public Health Practice. Her new duties begin Jan. 1.

In both roles, Schmidt will work with health departments and professionals throughout the state to improve health outcomes and ensure staff at member organizations are properly trained and receive learning opportunities, the health department statement said.