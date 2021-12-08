St. Louis County health department's deputy director leaving at end of month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Deputy Director Spring Schmidt will leave the St. Louis County Department of Public Health at the end of December.
Schmidt, who previously served as the department's interim co-director, has been named the executive director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, the health department announced Wednesday.
She'll also serve the same role at St. Louis University's Office of Public Health Practice. Her new duties begin Jan. 1.
In both roles, Schmidt will work with health departments and professionals throughout the state to improve health outcomes and ensure staff at member organizations are properly trained and receive learning opportunities, the health department statement said.
“I am delighted for Spring,” said the health department's acting director, Dr. Faisal Khan. “She is a good friend and an exemplary public health professional and I wish her the very best. Missouri is fortunate to have her services in the new role and I look forward to working together to strengthen the public health system across the state.”
Schmidt played a vital role in overseeing the county’s response to COVID-19. For the first year of the pandemic, she served as co-director of the county’s public health department along with chief medical officer Dr. Emily Doucette. Khan had previously led the department, but resigned in October 2018; he returned as acting director in February.
A new deputy director has not been named, department officials said Wednesday.