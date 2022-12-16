St. Louis County jail board digs into inmate attack. ‘I just want to understand.’

CLAYTON — The director of St. Louis County's jail didn't have answers Friday to questions from its board about why an officer was supervising dozens of inmates alone when one attacked her in late November.

For more than a year, the jail's policy has been to have two officers per housing unit, but the officer was supervising at least 65 maximum security inmates alone the night before Thanksgiving.

"It wasn't a new policy," said Justice Services Advisory Board Chair Jeff Smith at a virtual meeting with the jail's director Friday. "Why wasn't it being followed that day?"

Director Scott Anders said the incident is still under investigation, but that jail leadership have taken steps to prevent it from happening again. A watch commander will now record the names of officers in each housing unit, Anders said, but he didn't respond to further questioning about the attack. Housing units, also known as pods, can house up to 72 inmates.

"I just want to understand what happened that day," Smith said. "I want to understand if it was an aberration or if we have a systemic issue."

A jail supervisor told the Post-Dispatch on condition of anonymity that jail guards hadn't been doubling up since the spring because of staff shortages. Anders said that was inaccurate.

"I have talked with people that have confirmed that," Anders said. "We clearly have a shortage of staff but we also are able to maintain two officers in that pod by rotating the pods that are open."

Smith said he remained concerned about assaults on officers, and asked Anders to have more details for the board's monthly meeting in January.

"If your policy is one thing, and it's something you've reiterated, and that's not what's happening, and it results in an incident like this, I think it's something the board would like to get to the bottom of," Smith said.

Clayton police are investigating the attack, and charges for the assault are expected to be filed.

Operations at the jail have been rocky for years.

The jail board ordered an audit of the facility's operations in part because five inmates died in 2019.

The audit found staffing issues were the main cause of the facility's troubles, though it didn't address the deaths in detail because records from the county were heavily redacted.

Staff morale was low because of "constant turnover in executive leadership," including the resignation of former jail director Raul Banasco in August 2020 amid allegations of misconduct. Banasco had been in the position for just a little over a year when he left. County Executive Sam Page named Anders director in November 2021.

The audit also found the jail was chronically understaffed, a problem Anders acknowledges. The jail has seen more turnover recently: 36 resignations since the beginning of November, he said. There were 56 open corrections officer positions as of Dec. 1, according to the jail's website. The staff-to-inmate ratio of roughly 6-to-1 had reached levels not seen since June.

Seven new officers started Monday, Anders said, and more candidates are being interviewed.

At least three inmates have died so far in 2022.

In October, the mother of an inmate who died in custody in 2019 settled a suit for $1.2 million, claiming he was denied medical care before his death.