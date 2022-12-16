St. Louis County jail board seeks answers on inmate attack. 'I just want to understand,' says chair

CLAYTON — The director of St. Louis County's jail didn't have answers Friday to questions from the facility's board about why an officer was supervising dozens of inmates alone when one attacked her in late November.

For more than a year, the jail's policy has been to have two officers per pod, but the officer was supervising at least 65 maximum security inmates alone the night before Thanksgiving.

"It wasn't a new policy," said Justice Services Advisory Board Chair Jeff Smith at a virtual meeting with the jail's director Friday. "Why wasn't it being followed that day?"

Director Scott Anders said the incident is still under investigation, but that jail leadership have taken steps to prevent it from happening again. A watch commander will now record the names of officers in each pod, Anders said, but he didn't respond to further questioning about the attack.

"I just want to understand what happened that day," Smith said. "I want to understand if it was an aberration or if we have a systemic issue."

A jail supervisor told the Post-Dispatch on condition of anonymity that jail guards hadn't been doubling up since the spring because of staff shortages. Anders said that was inaccurate.

"I have talked with people that have confirmed that," Anders said. "We clearly have a shortage of staff but we also are able to maintain two officers in that pod by rotating the pods that are open."

Smith said he remained concerned about assaults on officers, and asked Anders to have more details for the board's monthly meeting in January.

"If your policy is one thing, and it's something you've reiterated, and that's not what's happening, and it results in an incident like this, I think it's something the board would like to get to the bottom of," Smith said.

Clayton police are investigating the attack, and charges for the assault are expected to be filed.