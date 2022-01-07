St. Louis County Municipal Court moves virtual amid COVID-19 surge

The St. Louis County Municipal Court is going virtual following a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The court announced Friday all hearings from Monday, Jan. 10 to Friday, Jan. 14 would be canceled. The court will begin with virtual proceedings Monday, Jan. 17. Officials said they would re-evaluate going back in-person March 7.

The Co-Occurring Court, a program for people with mental health or substance abuse issues, will continue to meet in person. All other dockets will be virtual, and trials will be continued, officials said.

All court offices will remain open for those who need to make payments, fillings or records requests.

People can look up court dates or find the link for virtual hearings on the court's website. People can also call 314-615-8760.