St. Louis County municipalities expect $127 million in federal COVID aid, but with strings attached

Unlike the emergency CARES money, which came with a tight deadline to spend the money by the end of 2020, ARPA gives governments until mid-December 2024 to specify how they'll spend the money and until mid-December 2026 to write the last check.

While that gives cities more time to plan their spending, it also leaves more room to run afoul of federal regulations for how the money is spent, Kelly said.

"They’re going to have to be very careful and make sure that they’re dotting all their 'i's and crossing all their 't's," he said.

Similar concerns were raised by municipal officials who met in Clayton Tuesday to hear from Deloitte, a global accounting firm St. Louis County contracted to monitor its CARES expenditures for compliance with federal regulations. The two-hour session drew a handful of municipal representatives, as well as Councilman Mark Harder, R-6th District, to the county council chambers.

Government regulations over CARES funds changed frequently over the course of the pandemic and ARPA regulations will also likely change over time, said Damon Armeni, with Deloitte.

“It’s going to have a lot more rules than you saw with CARES,” he said.