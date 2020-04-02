St. Louis County needs more coronavirus tests and better data, Page tells Missouri health official

CLAYTON — St. Louis County needs more coronavirus tests and has been hindered by the state’s strict guidelines on who can be tested and its failure to share data, County Executive Sam Page told Missouri Health Director Randall Williams in a letter dated Wednesday.

Page wrote that he understood the state’s ability to supply local governments with tests was curtailed by a nationwide shortage and a “lack of a serious federal commitment.” But he said it was disappointing when the county asked for 2,500 tests and the state shipped 25. Page said the county was exploring other avenues to obtain tests.

Williams said in a statement that he valued relationships with Page and the county health department and that he found the letter to be “very thoughtful, and we will do everything we can to address his concerns.”

Page said health care professionals in the St. Louis area have had to deny tests to symptomatic people because of DHSS guidelines that are too strict. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended testing anyone with symptoms if there are enough tests, even if the patient is not a close contact of a positive case or otherwise at high risk, he said.