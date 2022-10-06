St. Louis County now expects $3.86M tax gain due to higher used-vehicle values

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County government will gain an estimated $3.86 million in personal property tax revenue this year because of an unusual rise in the value of used cars and trucks, the county assessor's office said Thursday.

That's more than twice an earlier estimate of $1.55 million released last week by the same office.

Sarah Siegel, an aide to Assessor Jake Zimmerman, said the earlier number was inadvertently based on only part of the county government's personal property tax rate.

When extra revenue to be pulled in by school districts, fire protection districts, cities and other local governments is also considered, the total estimate countywide for the windfall is about $66.5 million.

Meanwhile, County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, said Thursday he will seek a decrease in the county government's personal property tax rate for next year when the council takes up the issue later this year.

He said he wants to reduce the rate by an amount offsetting the county's gain this year. Last week he had said he was considering the idea.

The deadline for setting this year's tax rate was Saturday.