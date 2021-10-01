 Skip to main content
St. Louis County official picked as new St. Louis human services director
St. Louis County official picked as new St. Louis human services director

ST. LOUIS  — Yusef Scoggin, a St. Louis County official active in efforts to help homeless people, was named Friday as city human services director by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Scoggin has worked for the county’s human services department since 2017 and directs its office of family and community services. He also is co-chair of the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness.

“Yusef’s experience working with our region’s most vulnerable populations will be a strong asset to St. Louis,” Jones said in a statement.

Yusef Scoggin

Yusef Scoggin was named Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as city human services director by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. 

Jones said his expertise will be valuable as the city expedites rental aid to people affected by the pandemic  and hires more social workers to support public safety and health efforts.

Scoggin has led the county’s effort to distribute its share of pandemic rental assistance among other things.

He will succeed Valerie Russell, who was named director early last year by then-Mayor Lyda Krewson after serving as deputy director for about 20 years.

Russell will remain with the human services department but her title has yet to be announced, mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said.

