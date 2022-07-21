St. Louis County opens 7 absentee voting locations in effort to expand access

St. Louis County has increased the number of absentee voting locations from four to seven ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.

The county Board of Elections opened a satellite location in each of the county's seven districts with the goal of expanding access for absentee voters, said Republican Director of Elections Rick Stream.

The sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through July 29. They'll also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and July 30, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

The locations include:

North County Recreation Complex: 2577 Redman Road

Board of Elections: 725 Northwest Plaza Drive

University of Missouri St. Louis Millennium Student Center: 17 Arnold Grobman Drive

St. Louis County Library (Mid County Branch): 7821 Maryland Ave.

St. Louis County Library (Daniel Branch): 300 Clarkson Road

St. Louis Community College Meramec Student Center: 11333 Big Bend Road

St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ Mehlville: 11333 St. Johns Church Road

Drop-off absentee ballots in Missouri must be notarized in most cases. A notary will be present at each location, and notaries are also available at all 21 St. Louis County Library branches.

Missouri voters must also have an excuse to vote absentee, including one of the following reasons:

Absent from St. Louis County on Election Day

Incapacitated or confined due to sickness or disability, or caring for a person who is

Restricted by religious belief or practice

Employed by an election authority

Incarcerated, although all necessary qualifications for voting have been retained

A participant in the Missouri Safe at Home program

The deadline to apply to vote absentee by mail in August's primary election has expired, but information about voting absentee by mail in future elections is available at www.stlouiscountymovotes.gov under "Absentee Ballot Application."