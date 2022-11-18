St. Louis County pays munis back after tax error, but $1.6 million still in question

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has paid $2.7 million in missing sales tax revenues to dozens of municipalities this month after a clerical error caused it to send about $7 million too much to the city of Brentwood.

The backpay ranged from as much as $532,720 to Fenton to as little as $4 to Woodson Terrace. Forty-six cities received $10,000 or more; 12 got more than $100,000.

But paying the municipalities hasn’t completely solved the county’s tax problem.

Brentwood officials calculated the county overpaid them by $5.4 million, and the city sent that amount to the county. That’s $1.6 million less than what the county says Brentwood owes.

“We don’t agree with that,” Brentwood Mayor Dave Dimmit said Thursday.

County Director of Administration Karen Aroesty said in an email the county anticipates it will recoup the difference. Her department oversees the treasurer’s office, which is responsible for calculating tax distributions. “It is a remarkably complex task,” Aroesty said.

The county’s 88 municipalities receive revenue every month from a 1% county sales tax. Cities with a large retail base, such as Brentwood, share cash with other cities and unincorporated areas of the county. Those “pool” cities, which include cities as large as Chesterfield, University City and Wildwood, split the shared revenue based on population.

Chesterfield received $349,856 in backpay, according to a receipt provided by the city. That’s about a third of the $1,084,053 in proceeds from the 1-cent sales tax the county received this month.

City Administrator Mike Geisel said the missing dollars didn’t disrupt the city’s finances because it was operating under budget anyway. But they would have felt the impact going into next year.

“We’re glad to see it,” Geisel said. “Hopefully this makes us whole.”

Pat Kelly, director of the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said the group was working to double-check the payments to municipalities and the $1.6 million still in question.

University City Manager Greg Rose said the city received roughly $319,000 more this month from the 1-cent sales tax than it did last year, but he wasn’t sure if that amount was what the county owed the city.

“We’ll be reaching out to the county to learn more,” he said.

Brentwood city officials first noticed the inconsistency in June, estimating as much as $6 million in overpayment at the time. They contacted an employee at the county treasurer’s office to alert them, but the county kept overpaying the city, and didn’t stop until mid-October.

County Treasurer Jody Patterson took responsibility for the error during a county committee meeting in early November, and said the error may have been made by an employee who retired in September.

Aroesty said the county is still working to find out what caused the problem, and how to permanently improve the process. The county took steps after they discovered the problem to prevent it from happening again, Patterson said. The treasurer’s office is also working on creating an online dashboard that presents sales tax distribution numbers.