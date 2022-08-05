St. Louis County plan will poach police from St. Louis city, union says

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is boosting pay for police, a change the union said is meant to draw recruits to fill dozens of county vacancies — and will largely target St. Louis city officers.

The measure approved by the County Council unanimously this week gives raises to roughly 115 current officers by counting more past experience in their pay, according to the police department. It also makes joining the department more lucrative for experienced officers.

And the biggest draw will be from the city's police department, said St. Louis County Police Association Executive Director Joe Patterson, whose union represents roughly 1,300 employees.

"Maybe this will be a wake-up call to city government that they need to take care of their police officers better," Patterson said.

Police departments across the region have long poached officers from each other, said Lee Slocum, a criminology and criminal justice professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis. "Like any workplace, there's competition for workers," Slocum said. "Police officers in particular are hard to hire."

Anything the departments do to make themselves more attractive to recruits affects other departments in the region, he said.

The county police department declined to weigh in on the issue. "We do not know how this will affect other departments," spokesman Adrian Washington said in an emailed statement.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department directed inquiries to city officials. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office pointed to the city's efforts to boost pay for officers. More could come after ongoing union negotiations conclude.

"In the face of a national labor shortage, the City's budget this year includes a pay raise — on top of an annual merit increase — as well as a $2,000 retention incentive to help make St. Louis more competitive in hiring," Jones spokesman Nick Desideri said in an emailed statement.

Under the current county police contract, officers are paid according to a pay scale. For every five years of experience completed, they go up a step. Pay maxes out at step 15. The new plan counts experience year-by-year rather than by every five years.

For instance, an officer who joined the department in 2009 with eight years of experience wouldn't have gotten credit for all eight years when the county hired them. Under the new plan, they will get credit for eight steps — one per year. With a total of 21 years of experience, they'd go from roughly $76,500 to just over $81,800, an annual increase of about $5,300, according to the police department.

A St. Louis city officer with 20 years of experience earns just over $2,900 every two weeks, according to the city's compensation ordinance. Assuming there are 26 biweekly pay periods in a year, that would add up to a salary of just under $77,000.

Compare that figure to the higher salary in St. Louis County, and it might be enough to attract officers across the border, said Patterson, the union chief.

The plan will go in effect by mid-September and will cost the county roughly $1 million annually in increased salary costs, according to the police department.

The department estimates there are roughly 78 vacancies.

"There’s a national crisis in recruiting law enforcement and we're not immune to that," said Matt Crecelius, business manager for the county union.

County police officers may live outside county limits as long as they are within a reasonable response time. Many live in southern Illinois or St. Charles and Franklin counties.

City officers, first responders and civil service workers are not required to live within city limits until 2023, when a state law expires.