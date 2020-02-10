St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar announces he is leaving the department

After Stenger's resignation on April 29, 2019, Belmar enjoyed tentative support from Stenger’s successor, Sam Page. He served at the pleasure of a police board whose own footing was not secure in the new administration.

In September, after chairman Roland Corvington cut off an alleged rape victim who exceeded her two minutes to speak in the public portion of the board’s monthly meeting, there were calls for Page to replace Corvington and other members of the board.

Asked then if he was considering replacing Corvington or other police commissioners, Page said in remarks to the County Council that the county had 250 people serving on expired terms and 100 vacant seats on various boards and “we must be thoughtful in the process.”

But it was a surprise jury verdict in late October that may have sealed Belmar’s fate. A St. Louis County jury awarded nearly $20 million to Keith Wildhaber, finding that the gay police sergeant had been passed up for promotion 23 times under Belmar.