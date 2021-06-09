St. Louis County providing COVID-19 vaccines at UMSL beginning Friday

BELLERIVE — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus here Friday.

The vaccines will be provided three days a week, for at least six weeks, at the Millennium Student Center at the heart of the UMSL campus at 17 Arnold B. Grobman Drive.

The event, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday, is meant to address disparities in vaccination rates in north St. Louis County.

Vaccines will be available at UMSL from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Page said.

Appointments are not required, but residents can schedule appointments at stlcorona.com. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at UMSL.

As of Wednesday, at least 47% of St. Louis County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and at least 37% of residents were fully vaccinated against the virus, Page said.