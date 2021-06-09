St. Louis County providing COVID-19 vaccines at UMSL beginning Friday

BELLERIVE — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus here Friday.
The vaccines will be provided three days a week, for at least six weeks, at the Millennium Student Center at the heart of the UMSL campus at 17 Arnold B. Grobman Drive.
The event, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday, is meant to address disparities in vaccination rates in north St. Louis County.
Vaccines will be available at UMSL from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Page said.
Appointments are not required, but residents can schedule appointments at stlcorona.com. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at UMSL.
As of Wednesday, at least 47% of St. Louis County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and at least 37% of residents were fully vaccinated against the virus, Page said.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest and quickest way to protect St. Louis County families and return to the normal we all look forward to,” Page said. “These new sites are critical to the county to continue expanding vaccine access to every eligible resident.”
St. Louis County is also offering walk-up vaccinations at four public health department offices across the county and at fire district stations in Affton and Mehlville. For a full list of public vaccination sites in St. Louis County visit stlcorona.com.
In addition to the UMSL site, two state-supported St. Louis vaccination sites will continue offers the vaccines through June 15.
Both Dellwood Recreation Center, at 10266 West Florissant Ave., and St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, at 5600 Oakland Ave., are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each offer the choice of all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. No appointment is necessary to be vaccinated, and there is no charge.