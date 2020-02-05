St. Louis County releases reports on jail deaths, but board of advisers still out in cold

“We were searching for what our next steps should be after that meeting, which was pretty startling, we thought,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “And to hear nothing after it and to hear nothing from the county executive’s office, or the county counselor or the Department of Justice Services is surprising.”

Told on Wednesday night that Banasco had emailed the documents to the Post-Dispatch, Taylor said, “And we still don’t have them. I just want to point out that no one has ever sent us an email saying we have decided to release the report.”

Earlier in the day, Taylor had emailed her concerns to fellow board members, as well as Page, Frank, County Counselor Beth Orwick and County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy.

Addressing Orwick and Frank, Taylor wrote: “I wonder how the County Executive’s Office, your office and the Council expect this Board to fulfill its duties and honor the oath we swore?”

She wrote that the board had not received any update since the day of Mitchell’s death. “We spoke in the strongest terms on January 24th at our meeting, with several requests and offers of help. Since then, there has been silence and what appears to be attempts to control information and collaboration, not in the service or spirit of our mission.”