St. Louis County residents could pay $67 million more in taxes because of used car values

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — School and fire protection districts, cities and other governmental jurisdictions across St. Louis County will reap about $66.5 million in additional personal-property tax revenue later this year due to an unusual rise in used-car values, according to an estimate from the county assessor.

The increases are likely to result in higher personal property tax bills for many residents despite the fact that their vehicles are a year older.

That’s happening because supply-chain shortages have led to increased demand for used vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Assessor Jake Zimmerman said while many individual tax bills would rise, the amount would vary based on the make and age of a vehicle.

“Who would have thought that used cars would go up in value?” Zimmerman said in a statement last week on the issue. “I follow the law, and the law requires me to value cars based on what they actually sell for. I don’t set the tax rates, but the people who do should be paying attention.”

Local governments must submit their annual property tax rates by Saturday.

As of Wednesday, county officials said they weren’t aware of any local governments that had reduced their personal property tax rates to avoid the windfall.

One of the county’s largest school districts, the Parkway School Board, was scheduled to set its rate at a meeting Wednesday night.

The rate proposed by the district administration was the same as last year’s, said Cathy Kelly, a district spokeswoman. She said she didn’t know offhand the reasoning behind the recommendation.

The Rockwood School Board is scheduled to discuss rates on Thursday night. Spokeswoman Mary LaPak said the district has seen a dip in commercial tax values and is considering a slight increase in rates.

Christine McDonald, a spokeswoman for EducationPlus — which provides services to school districts across the Missouri side of the metro area — said she didn’t know of any district that had lowered their tax rate due to the increased car values.

She said districts may want to see how values change over a longer period of time before considering such action.

“You don’t react that quickly to things like that,” McDonald said. “If you see that happen repeatedly, you would make an adjustment.”

Under state law, county assessors must determine a vehicle’s value as of Jan. 1 each year using trade-in values published the previous October by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

After local governments set their tax rates, tax bills are mailed in the fall and are due by the end of the year.

Zimmerman, the county assessor, released the countywide estimate in an email Tuesday to County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District.

The assessor’s office said the county government itself would gain about $1.55 million in extra revenue due to the upsurge in car values but didn’t release a breakdown of how much other jurisdictions would benefit.

In reaction, Fitch said he may introduce a bill to reduce the county personal property tax rate for next year by an amount that would offset the county’s $1.55 million gain this year. The county’s rate is only a small portion of the total personal property tax rate paid by residents.

Fitch said he wants to check with other council members to gauge the chances for passage before he decides to pursue the measure.

“We should not receive a windfall because of inflation,” Fitch said. He added that he thinks that other taxing entities should also reduce their rates next year for the same reason.

He said there was not enough time for him to get such a measure passed to affect this year’s county rate and the tax bills based on it.

County Executive Sam Page didn’t say whether he would support reducing the rate next year, saying only that “we’ll look at it in the budget process.”

He said the county’s top priority should be to fully fund public safety efforts.

“Our economy is undergoing an adjustment (with) interest rates, the value of used cars (and) the ability to get new cars and that adjustment is going to continue over the next year,” he added.

On Monday, the St. Charles County Council passed a bill reducing its small share of the overall county property tax rate. That was done in time to affect this year’s tax bills.

St. Charles County Assessor Scott Shipman said $22 million in extra revenue is expected to go this year to various local governments in his county due to the uptick in vehicle values. He said only the county had reduced its rates.

The three biggest beneficiaries, Shipman said, would be the Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell and Wentzville school districts, which he said stood to gain $5.26 million, $4.65 million and $3.87 million, respectively.

The County Council move, supported by Shipman and County Executive Steve Ehlmann, prevented the county from collecting an additional $810,000 in taxes due to the upsurge in car and truck values.