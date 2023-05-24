CLAYTON — St. Louis County property owners will begin receiving their 2023 property reassessment notices in the mail this week, and property values are likely to be higher this year, according to the county assessor.

Property owners may find their property values online at stlouiscountymo.gov. Tax bills, based in part on the values, will go out this fall.

Higher property values reflect a strong residential real estate market, Assessor Jake Zimmerman said in a news release. A single family home cost about $227,000, compared to $192,000 two years ago. That's good news for homeowners and communities because it means homes are becoming more valuable in less affluent areas, according to the assessor. But it also means "it's getting harder for young people to buy that first home," Zimmerman said.

"Too many people are getting priced out of the St. Louis County housing market," he said.

Residents who disagree with their property values may appeal the assessor's decision through Monday, July 10. Information about how to file an appeal with the St. Louis County Board of Equalization can be found online, in person or by phone:

Online: stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-government/board-of-equalization/

In-person (residential properties only): 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Administration Building (41 South Central Avenue, Street Level, Clayton, MO 63105); at Northwest Crossings (715 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann, MO 63074); or at Keller Plaza (4546 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129)

Phone: Board of Equalization, 314-615-7195

Property tax values are up across the metro area. St. Louis saw an average increase in home value of about 10%, city Assessor Michael Dauphin said. In St. Charles County, there was an overall increase in value of all types of property of more than 19%, not including new construction.