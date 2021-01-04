St. Louis County restaurants resume limited indoor dining after two restaurants shut down for dining early New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County restaurants resumed limited indoor dining Monday for the first time in weeks after new COVID-19 cases declined, as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reiterated major health protocols required of restaurants.
The protocols are part of plan announced last week to resume indoor dining services after the county suspended indoor dining Nov. 17 amid a record rise in COVID-19 cases. The resumption of indoor dining was welcomed by some restaurants that, facing declining business, had pushed back against the restrictions and sued the county, arguing the suspension was an overreach.
But two restaurants in Clayton reopened indoor dining on New Year’s Eve, ahead of the Monday deadline, prompting county health officials to shut the restaurants down.
JP Fields sports bar and Barcelona Tapas Restaurant were each closed for violating the county’s suspension of indoor dining, Chris Ave, a spokesman for the county’s public health department, confirmed Monday. The two restaurants will need to resolve the suspensions before they can reopen, Ave said.
In a press briefing Monday, Page said the orders were meant to protect customers and employees from risks of COVID transmission still present when indoor dining. He encouraged residents to support restaurants and abide by restrictions, warning that the county would have to tighten restrictions if the moving seven-day average of new cases climbs once more, he said.
“Our public health experts are doing their best to craft policies that help protect us all from a deadly virus,” he said, “and I hope that we can all join in supporting our local restaurants as they try to survive the pandemic in a way that is safe for their customers and for their workers.”
And Page fielded questions about one of the major health orders, requiring restaurants to record contact information — a first name and email address or telephone number — for at least one member of any dining party. The information would be kept for two weeks and only be accessed by public health officials when they are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, but restaurants must comply with the requests.
The requirement drew pushback last week from critics of Page, including Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, who characterized the measure as an invasion of privacy and suggested diners provide fake names.
“Diners have to provide their name to dine inside at restaurants?,” Fitch said in a tweet last week after the plan to resume indoor dining was announced. “I’m wondering how often ‘Sam Page’ will be be signing in at county restaurants.”
Page on Monday said the requirement is one in place in other areas where limited indoor dining is allowed.
“We’re asking restaurants to do what we’ve seen in other jurisdictions across the state or across the country and provide a way for us to contact and for restaurants to help us contact anyone who might have been exposed,” Page said.
Diners’ contact information will only be accessed by health officials who are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, and will fall under federal patient privacy laws that protect private health information from being released publicly by health officials or other government employees.
Asked how the county will prevent diners or restaurants from refusing to comply with the order, Page said he expects those instances to be “rare.”
“Certainly there has always been a group of people who look at this pandemic as ‘What can I get away with?’,” Page said. “We ask that folks will look at this response to the pandemic, in all business sectors and all walks of their life, as to what can I do to be helpful?”
“If someone doesn’t want to participate in this process to protect themselves or others who may have been exposed,” Page said, “I do believe that will be a rare event.”
Updated at 11:55 a.m. with news of two restaurants that were closed by the county.
