St. Louis County restaurants resume limited indoor dining — except two that decided to open Dec. 31

“Our public health experts are doing their best to craft policies that help protect us all from a deadly virus,” he said, “and I hope that we can all join in supporting our local restaurants as they try to survive the pandemic in a way that is safe for their customers and for their workers.”

And Page fielded questions about one of the major health orders, requiring restaurants to record contact information — a first name and email address or telephone number — for at least one member of any dining party. The information would be kept for two weeks and only be accessed by public health officials when they are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, but restaurants must comply with the requests.

The requirement drew pushback last week from critics of Page, including Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, who characterized the measure as an invasion of privacy and suggested diners provide fake names.

“Diners have to provide their name to dine inside at restaurants?,” Fitch said in a tweet last week after the plan to resume indoor dining was announced. “I’m wondering how often ‘Sam Page’ will be be signing in at county restaurants.”

Page on Monday said the requirement is one in place in other areas where limited indoor dining is allowed.

