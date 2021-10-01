St. Louis County’s director of revenue takes job with private real estate firm

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Director of Revenue Gerard Hollins is leaving government work Monday for a job with a private real estate firm.

Hollins notified the county three weeks ago that he would take a position as director of Green Street, a Clayton-based real estate firm, according to Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page. His last day with the county is Monday.

Hollins, a former finance analyst for St. Louis and former adjunct professor of public policy at Washington University in St. Louis, had served as the county’s director of revenue since 2020.

Hollins was appointed by Page and approved by the County Council in August 2020 to replace former revenue director Quentin Wilson. Wilson, a former Missouri director of revenue, had resigned after a year with the county.

Reached by phone, Hollins said he had decided to take a job in the private sector but declined further comment. As the county’s director of revenue, Hollins was paid a $130,000 salary.