 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County’s director of revenue takes job with private real estate firm
0 comments

St. Louis County’s director of revenue takes job with private real estate firm

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Director of Revenue Gerard Hollins is leaving government work Monday for a job with a private real estate firm.

Hollins notified the county three weeks ago that he would take a position as director of Green Street, a Clayton-based real estate firm, according to Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page. His last day with the county is Monday. 

Hollins, a former finance analyst for St. Louis and former adjunct professor of public policy at Washington University in St. Louis, had served as the county’s director of revenue since 2020. 

Hollins was appointed by Page and approved by the County Council in August 2020 to replace former revenue director Quentin Wilson. Wilson, a former Missouri director of revenue, had resigned after a year with the county. 

Reached by phone, Hollins said he had decided to take a job in the private sector but declined further comment. As the county’s director of revenue, Hollins was paid a $130,000 salary. 

The county’s deputy director of revenue, Erica Savage, will serve as acting director of the department, Moore said. 

Hollins was the first African American to serve in the position, Moore said. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News