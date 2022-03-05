St. Louis County schedules town halls to gather ideas for spending $84 million

CLAYTON — St. Louis County residents are invited to weigh in with ideas for spending federal pandemic relief funds at town hall meetings — two online and four in-person — that begin this week and conclude on March 23.

The county has about $84 million left of the $193 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Executive Sam Page’s administration, with advice from County Council, last week launched an online survey to gauge residents’ priorities for spending the money. The town halls offer another way to share ideas.

The first online meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. A second online meeting also is scheduled on March 21.

The first in-person meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Lewis & Clark Branch of St. Louis County Library, 9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

Other town halls will be held at the Grants View branch (March 16), Indian Trails branch (March 19), and Thornhill branch (March 23).

For information about the town halls, including how to register for the virtual meetings, click on the “Community Needs Survey” section at the top of the county website at stlouiscountymo.gov.

A link to the online survey also can be found there.

