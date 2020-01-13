St. Louis County seeks more money for Northwest Plaza lawsuit

CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s legal bills in two high-profile lawsuits are piling up.

On Tuesday, the County Council will consider a request from County Executive Sam Page to increase to $225,000 the amount the county will pay the Dentons law firm to handle legal work connected to an ongoing lawsuit with the owners of the former Northwest Plaza.

It is the second time in as many weeks the council has been asked to extend the work of outside law firms representing the county. Last week, the council approved a measure increasing to $225,000 the amount the county will pay the Lewis Rice law firm to handle legal work connected to a verdict in a workplace discrimination case.