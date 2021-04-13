St. Louis County settles dispute over lease at Crossings at Northwest, owned by Stenger’s biggest campaign donors

The county’s office space is rented under two 20-year agreements. The settlement amends only the smaller lease, covering about 15,000 square feet.

Though some council members initially discussed voiding the lease, the far larger lease for 140,000 square feet of space at the Crossings was left untouched in the settlement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the county will get out of the smaller lease nine years early, at the end of 2027. That would save about $3.3 million, though the county may end up having to rent other office space or enter into a new lease agreement at the Crossings.

The agreement also waives rent under the smaller lease for this year and next, saving about $500,000. It caps the rent at its 2020 level of about $256,000 for the remaining years of the lease, removing annual escalations of 3.95%. That saves around another $300,000.

Other concessions from the Glarners include an agreement to pay most utilities and janitorial services five nights a week under the smaller lease.