St. Louis County should be fully reopened by mid-June, Page says
St. Louis County should be fully reopened by mid-June, Page says

Gov. Mike Parson

Gov. Mike Parson addresses the news media with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Jeremy Kohler, jkohler@post-dispatch.com

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that he expected most businesses and venues in the county to be allowed to open by mid-June, with social distancing guidelines to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

His comments came a day after Gov. Mike Parson announced a two-week extension of the state's reopening phase. Both leaders, appearing together at a news conference, said they intended to bring the region in line with the state.

Parson said: "Hopefully, by (June 15), we're starting to align more up about policy and about how we're going to move forward. So I think people out there (will) know wherever you go in the state of Missouri, we're kind of aligning it up."

Bars, pools, gyms, playgrounds and sporting venues remain closed in St. Louis County under Page's May 18 order, and could be the next wave of openings. However, Page said the county would still have to "see how it goes" over the next couple of weeks.

"We will always make decisions in St. Louis County based on data from our public health officials, from our public health experts, recognizing that we have a different situation here than the rest of the state," he said.

Governor meets clergy distributing masks to area churches

Bishop Elijah Hankerson, pastor of Life Center International Church of God In Christ and president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, greets Missouri Gov. Mike Parson as he attends a mask giveaway to area churches at Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist in Pagedale on Friday, May 29, 2020. The masks, donated by state, county and city leaders, were distributed by members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition and the 24:1 Clergy Coalition. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
