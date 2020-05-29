St. Louis County should be fully reopened by mid-June, Page says

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that he expected most businesses and venues in the county to be allowed to open by mid-June, with social distancing guidelines to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

His comments came a day after Gov. Mike Parson announced a two-week extension of the state's reopening phase. Both leaders, appearing together at a news conference, said they intended to bring the region in line with the state.

Parson said: "Hopefully, by (June 15), we're starting to align more up about policy and about how we're going to move forward. So I think people out there (will) know wherever you go in the state of Missouri, we're kind of aligning it up."

Bars, pools, gyms, playgrounds and sporting venues remain closed in St. Louis County under Page's May 18 order, and could be the next wave of openings. However, Page said the county would still have to "see how it goes" over the next couple of weeks.