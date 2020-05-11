St. Louis County sues to close House of Pain gyms and for the name of every customer who went inside

The letter, sent to St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick, alleges the county does not have the legal authority necessary to impose such restrictions on businesses. Orwick wrote that both locations should close by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Customers stayed on Sunday past the deadline. The gym’s regular closing time is 8 p.m., according to its website.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, House of Pain owner Joe Corbett said: “Our purpose for doing this is not based on publicity or picking a fight or a showdown with the government ... we feel like they are ruling with a heavy hand here and we’re doing what we feel is right for small business and right for our members and for the people that we serve.”

Page said on Monday, “There are 30,000 businesses in St. Louis County. Most of them want to know what the safe thing to do is, what the right thing to do is. And they just want that guidance and they’ll be following it. And we will occasionally have outliers like we do with any, with any law, local, state or federal. And then we’ll manage those on a case by case basis.”

Updated at 4:30 p.m.

