St. Louis County sues to close House of Pain gyms and for the name of every customer who went inside

CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Monday filed a lawsuit asking a circuit court judge to force the closing of the House of Pain fitness centers in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights, which have flouted the county’s emergency stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county also wants a complete list of every person who entered the gyms since the order became effective on March 19, including each person’s name and contact information, to be used by the county’s contact tracing employees. And it wants House of Pain to pay the costs of testing everyone on the list for the coronavirus.
The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court. House of Pain reopened locations in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield last week and continued to operate despite a threat of legal action from the St. Louis County counselor and a deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday to shut down. County Executive Sam Page’s remarks to news reporters earlier Monday had indicated a lawsuit was in the works.
“They have filed their legal position and our county counselor has filed their legal position and then when the court has made a decision, we’ll take the next step,” Page said.
Under the order, which Page extended on April 20, only essential businesses can remain open and all others must cease all activities except basic operations. Page said last week he plans to gradually relax the restrictions beginning on May 18.
The lawsuit claims the county is empowered by the state constitution and laws and the county charter to enforce restrictions on businesses to protect the public health.
W. Chris McDonough, a lawyer for House of Pain, said in a text:
“Today an out of control St. Louis County Executive and County Counselor continued their assault on small business owners by filing a punitive retaliatory lawsuit against a business that has done nothing wrong. ... Individual liberty is under attack in St. Louis County. But we are confident the rule of law, and freedom, will ultimately prevail.”
McDonough had written a letter Saturday alleging St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order barring gyms from reopening conflicts with federal and state orders, a claim he reiterated on Monday.
The letter, sent to St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick, alleges the county does not have the legal authority necessary to impose such restrictions on businesses. Orwick wrote that both locations should close by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Customers stayed on Sunday past the deadline. The gym’s regular closing time is 8 p.m., according to its website.
In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, House of Pain owner Joe Corbett said: “Our purpose for doing this is not based on publicity or picking a fight or a showdown with the government ... we feel like they are ruling with a heavy hand here and we’re doing what we feel is right for small business and right for our members and for the people that we serve.”
Page said on Monday, “There are 30,000 businesses in St. Louis County. Most of them want to know what the safe thing to do is, what the right thing to do is. And they just want that guidance and they’ll be following it. And we will occasionally have outliers like we do with any, with any law, local, state or federal. And then we’ll manage those on a case by case basis.”
Updated at 4:30 p.m.
