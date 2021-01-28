 Skip to main content
St. Louis County to direct $3 million in federal coronavirus aid to food distribution
Tremendous turnout for Urban League household supplies and food distribution event

"I just love doing this work. I have to stay up. My mom died from COVID-19 on Saturday," said volunteer Edmonia Jackson, who hands out hot dog buns during a food and household supplies distribution event hosted by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Urban League North Side Community Empowerment Center located at 1330 Aubert Avenue in St. Louis. The event had several sponsors including Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, the Regional Business Council, Sysco, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Church of God in Christ Urban Initiatives Program, the Empowered Church, St. Louis County NAACP and Operation Food Search. They helped serve 1,500 families. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will direct more than $3 million in federal coronavirus aid to three nonprofits that distribute food, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Thursday. 

The money is part of a $173.5 million allocation to St. Louis County by the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. 

The county previously put about $6.6 million of the funds toward food distribution since the pandemic hit the area in March, according to a news release. 

An additional $3.16 million for food distribution will be divided among three nonprofits:

“Many of our residents have been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” Page said in a news release. “The pandemic created a public health crisis, a humanitarian crisis and an economic crisis. We are doing all we can to respond to the challenges and get our resources to those who need them the most.”

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

