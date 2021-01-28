St. Louis County to direct $3 million in federal coronavirus aid to food distribution

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will direct more than $3 million in federal coronavirus aid to three nonprofits that distribute food, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Thursday.

The money is part of a $173.5 million allocation to St. Louis County by the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The county previously put about $6.6 million of the funds toward food distribution since the pandemic hit the area in March, according to a news release.

An additional $3.16 million for food distribution will be divided among three nonprofits:

“Many of our residents have been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” Page said in a news release. “The pandemic created a public health crisis, a humanitarian crisis and an economic crisis. We are doing all we can to respond to the challenges and get our resources to those who need them the most.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.