St. Louis County to give public presentation on previous federal aid spending

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration on Wednesday will present a report on the county's spending of $173.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds and take questions from members of the public.

The presentation, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county government building in Clayton, follows a lengthy report to the County Council earlier this month that outlined disbursement of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, funds since April 2020.

The report, also posted to the county website, lists payments to dozens of health centers, nonprofits and other organizations for tasks like COVID-19 testing, mask distribution, data logging, community outreach, mental and behavioral health services, food distribution and assistance to homebound seniors. The report also breaks down details including the county's process for reviewing grant applications, and the number of small businesses and child care facilities that received assistance by council district.