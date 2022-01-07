 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County to open new COVID-19 testing site at North County Recreation Complex
St. Louis County will open a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Monday as a surge in new infections has increased demand for testing. 

The new site, located at the North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Ave., will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials expect to deliver 1,000 tests per week. 

Tests will be available by appointment only at ReviveSTL.com. Walk-ins will not be accepted. 

Unlike other testing sites which use a nose swab, the new location will offer saliva tests. Results should be ready within 24 to 48 hours. 

"(The county health department) urges anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as those who have been exposed to COVID to isolate immediately and get a test as soon as you can," officials said in a news release. "For those who have already tested positive for COVID, a second test is not necessary – just start your isolation and follow CDC guidelines."

